Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

