ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ITUS in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE ANIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 21,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. ITUS has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

In other ITUS news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

