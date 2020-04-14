Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRM. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $2.79 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

