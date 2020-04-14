Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Set at C$0.50 by Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) has been assigned a C$0.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.57. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.
Itafos Company Profile
