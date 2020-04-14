Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Set at C$0.50 by Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) has been assigned a C$0.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.57. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.