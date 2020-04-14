iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. 8,697,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,661. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

