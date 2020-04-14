iShares Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average daily volume of 448 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

