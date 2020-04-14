iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.54. 768,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

