iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.38. 598,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.