iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.38. 725,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

