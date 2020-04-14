iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.54. 2,147,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

