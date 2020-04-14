iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after buying an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after buying an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 2,011,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

