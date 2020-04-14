iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,199,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.