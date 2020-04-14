iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,290 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

