iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 31,757,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

