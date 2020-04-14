iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 221,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 227,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.1% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,915,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

