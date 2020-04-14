iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 549.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,312,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.99. 4,072,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

