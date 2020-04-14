iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Decreased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.