iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $57.93. 10,152,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

