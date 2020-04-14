iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,934,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after purchasing an additional 864,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,402 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.