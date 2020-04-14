iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

USMV stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152,835 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

