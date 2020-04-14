iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Brookstone Capital Management’s Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,199 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $229,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 5,934,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

