iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 61,623 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. 1,018,300 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.