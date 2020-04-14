iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

