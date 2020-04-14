iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 71,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 72,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. 8,629,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

