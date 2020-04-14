iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 96,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,381,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

