iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Affiance Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 17.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

