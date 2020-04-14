iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 87,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.44. 7,553,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

