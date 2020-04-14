iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.44. 7,553,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.