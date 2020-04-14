iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.44. 7,553,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

