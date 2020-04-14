iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.83. 8,103,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

