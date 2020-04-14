iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.6% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. 22,605,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07.

