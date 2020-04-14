iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,593.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $58.13. 224,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

