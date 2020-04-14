Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 2,682,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

