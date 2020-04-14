IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.87 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. IOST has a market cap of $38.15 million and $24.87 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and DDEX. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04419636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009483 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003447 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Hotbit, BitMax, Zebpay, Kucoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Upbit, IDAX, OKEx, Koinex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BitMart, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, BigONE, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, Bitkub, CoinBene, Bithumb, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Huobi, ABCC, Livecoin and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

