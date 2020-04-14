Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Lowered by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,691. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

