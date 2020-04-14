Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,136 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 383,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 329,607 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,047,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 977,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

