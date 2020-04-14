Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 478,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period.

SPHD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 977,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,979. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

