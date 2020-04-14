Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Financial Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 241,835.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,605. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

