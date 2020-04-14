Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,690,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,753,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

