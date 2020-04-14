Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,732,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,807,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.