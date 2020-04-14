Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,853,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,807,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.