Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 1,123,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,737. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

