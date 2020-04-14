Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 332,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 572,291 shares.The stock last traded at $0.26 and had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter.

In other Inuvo news, Director Patrick Terrell purchased 314,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $56,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Howe purchased 634,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $114,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 10.20% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

