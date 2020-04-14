Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.53. The company had a trading volume of 770,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,650. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

