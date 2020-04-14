International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lowered by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 615,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 26,489.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

