Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 157,871 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 284,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 67,394 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 203,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,122 shares of company stock worth $19,317,677. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

