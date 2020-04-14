Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

