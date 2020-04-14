Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 23,234,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

