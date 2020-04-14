Insolar (XNS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $39.98 million and $1.25 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

