Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 163,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.
Watts Water Technologies Company Profile
Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.
